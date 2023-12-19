Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Shares of RYCEY opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
