Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYCEY. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,640,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

