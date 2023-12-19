Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Director Acquires C$24,405.96 in Stock

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) Director Edward Rogers acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.01 per share, with a total value of C$24,405.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,405.96.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.06 billion.
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
