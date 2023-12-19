Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives $118.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.71.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RVTY opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.01. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $145.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 4.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $5,548,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

