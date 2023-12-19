Reviewing Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Teleflex and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 4 6 0 2.60 NeuroPace 0 2 3 0 2.60

Teleflex presently has a consensus price target of $258.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Teleflex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 13.65% 15.52% 9.16% NeuroPace -62.96% -151.83% -35.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Teleflex and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teleflex and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.79 billion 4.26 $363.14 million $8.53 29.69 NeuroPace $45.52 million 5.36 -$47.08 million ($1.50) -6.19

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats NeuroPace on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

