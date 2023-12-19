Reviewing Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) & Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and Calithera Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalo Therapeutics -1,475.02% N/A -107.83% Calithera Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalo Therapeutics $18.05 million 0.05 -$41.66 million ($2.59) -0.02 Calithera Biosciences $9.75 million 0.02 -$39.65 million ($25.60) 0.00

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and Calithera Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Calithera Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalo Therapeutics. Avalo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calithera Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and Calithera Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalo Therapeutics 1 2 0 0 1.67 Calithera Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein. It also develops AVTX-803, a L-fucose monosaccharide therapy for treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II. The company was formerly known as Cerecor Inc. and changed its name to Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

