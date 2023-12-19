Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.