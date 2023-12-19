Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
