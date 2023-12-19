Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 59,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of O stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

