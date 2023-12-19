Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $202,200.00 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,125,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,705,509.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.94. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 626,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter worth $4,521,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 349.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 167,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 136.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 161,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.