Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Kevin C. Tang Sells 109,435 Shares

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 109,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $131,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,890,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rain Oncology Stock Up 0.8 %
Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.20. Rain Oncology Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $14.48.
Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rain Oncology Company Profile
Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.
