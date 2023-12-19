Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Kevin C. Tang Sells 109,435 Shares

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 109,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $131,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,890,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rain Oncology Stock Up 0.8 %

Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.20. Rain Oncology Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rain Oncology by 46.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rain Oncology by 249.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

