Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $2.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $143,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,675,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $143,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,675,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 803,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,030.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,702 shares of company stock valued at $291,780. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

