Quent Capital LLC Sells 158 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Best Buy by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 127,772 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,770 shares of company stock worth $44,736,784. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.0 %

BBY opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

