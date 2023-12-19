Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.