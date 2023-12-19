Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 934,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,562,000 after purchasing an additional 356,753 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 151.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 380,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 229,415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 644.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 360,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 312,159 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

