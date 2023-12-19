Quent Capital LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNL opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

