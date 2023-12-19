Quent Capital LLC Purchases 55 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $246.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.57. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.65.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

