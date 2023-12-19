Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after buying an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EBC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.14%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

