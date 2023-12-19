Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 594.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

