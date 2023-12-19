Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 133.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

