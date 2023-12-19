Quent Capital LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hologic by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.