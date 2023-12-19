Quent Capital LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 661.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

