Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.