Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

