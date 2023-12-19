Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Read Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.