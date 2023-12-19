Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.22.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $143.61 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.