Quent Capital LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12,620.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.1 %

JCI stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

