Quent Capital LLC Acquires 465 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $2,724,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,006.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,006.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $148,457.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,369,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock worth $12,102,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

