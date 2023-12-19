Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Soho House & Co Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Soho House & Co Inc.’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Soho House & Co Inc.’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHCO. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of SHCO opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $300.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.02 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,033,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,396,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter worth $949,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

