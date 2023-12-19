Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

