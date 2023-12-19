Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Issued By Northland Capmk

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research report issued on Friday, December 15th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NYSE PSTG opened at $37.49 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

