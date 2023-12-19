Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Reduced by Analyst

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OGS. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ONE Gas by 948.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

