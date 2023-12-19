Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Decreased by Zacks Research

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

