Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. Reduced by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Payoneer Global in a research report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYO

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,326.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,741,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,388 shares of company stock valued at $833,283. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Payoneer Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 1,165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 273,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Payoneer Global by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 730,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 312,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 213,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.