Prologis, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Prologis in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $132.66 on Monday. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

