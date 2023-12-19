ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $26.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.17 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that ProFrac will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 630,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,237,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,791. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

