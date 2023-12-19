Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.