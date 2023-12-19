Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

SU stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

