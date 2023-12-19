Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $307.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

