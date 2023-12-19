Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $6,088,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $7,897,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

