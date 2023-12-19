Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

