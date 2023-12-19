Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLB opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

