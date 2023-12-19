Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,003,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,700,000 after acquiring an additional 176,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

