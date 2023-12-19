Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,666,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

