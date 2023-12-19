Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 657 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.33.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $568.15 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $581.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

