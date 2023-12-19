Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,412,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

