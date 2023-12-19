Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,752,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,520,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,667 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 717,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BEPC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.