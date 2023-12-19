Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP opened at $203.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.51 and a 200-day moving average of $176.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.25 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

