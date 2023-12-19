Procyon Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

