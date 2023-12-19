Procyon Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

