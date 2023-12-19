Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Graco by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Graco Trading Up 0.2 %

GGG stock opened at $85.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.29 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

