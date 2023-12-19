Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 77,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.79. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

